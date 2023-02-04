Dr. Anita Shane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Shane, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Shane, MD
Dr. Anita Shane, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shane works at
Dr. Shane's Office Locations
-
1
Venice Retina871 Venetia Bay Blvd Ste 115, Venice, FL 34285 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted:
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
The doctor performed a very thorough examination and gave clear and complete explanations of the diagnosis. She is a doctor by vocation and conscientiously performs her work. I am very glad that I ended up in her office, this is the providence of God. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Anita Shane, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992998207
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice University
