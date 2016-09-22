Dr. Anita Spiess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Spiess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Spiess, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Spiess works at
Locations
Southeast Valley Endoscopy Center875 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my colonoscopy yesterday and Dr. Spiess was very through, kind and professional. Everything went great
About Dr. Anita Spiess, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiess has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiess.
