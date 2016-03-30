See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Anita Swamy, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anita Swamy, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Swamy works at La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in Homer Glen, IL and Saint John, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    La Rabida Children's Hospital
    6501 S Promontory Dr, Chicago, IL 60649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 363-6700
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    12701 W 143rd St Ste 280, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 770-2232
  3. 3
    Munster Orthopaedic Institute LLC
    9660 Wicker Ave, Saint John, IN 46373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 256-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jaida Schroeder in Beecher, IL — Mar 30, 2016
    About Dr. Anita Swamy, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • English
    • 1255546842
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Swamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Swamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

