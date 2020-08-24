Overview of Dr. Anita Thampy, MD

Dr. Anita Thampy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.



Dr. Thampy works at Nystrom & Associates Ltd in Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.