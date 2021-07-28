Overview of Dr. Anita Tharian, DO

Dr. Anita Tharian, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Tharian works at Town East Diagnostic and Therapy Center in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.