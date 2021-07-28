Dr. Anita Tharian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Tharian, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anita Tharian, DO
Dr. Anita Tharian, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Tharian works at
Dr. Tharian's Office Locations
-
1
Town East Diagnostic and Therapy Center1645 N Town East Blvd Ste 503, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (469) 547-6541
-
2
Apex Emergency Center PA6957 W Plano Pkwy Ste 1400, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 547-6541
-
3
Nexgen Oncology Pllc12606 Greenville Ave Ste 185, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 739-1706
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tharian?
My parent is a patient and Dr. Tharian has been very thorough and concerned. She wants what is best for the patient.
About Dr. Anita Tharian, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Malay
- 1457367112
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tharian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tharian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tharian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tharian works at
Dr. Tharian speaks Malay.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tharian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.