Overview of Dr. Anita Tipirneni, MD

Dr. Anita Tipirneni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Tipirneni works at UCLA Neurology Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.