Dr. Anita Vandeburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anita Vandeburg, MD
Dr. Anita Vandeburg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Vandeburg's Office Locations
Grand Rapids Women's Health555 Midtowne St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 588-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anita Vandeberg is such a great physician!! She is very caring, knowledgeable, thorough and just the best! I can’t sing her praises enough. The office staff too is great, if only all office could function this way! They return calls promptly and you feel that you are in good hands.
About Dr. Anita Vandeburg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Blodgett Hosp
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Calvin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandeburg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandeburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandeburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandeburg has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandeburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandeburg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandeburg.
