Overview

Dr. Anita Westafer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Westafer works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Gulf Breeze in Gulf Breeze, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.