See All Rheumatologists in Englewood, CO
Super Profile

Dr. Anita Zachariah, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (19)
Map Pin Small Englewood, CO
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anita Zachariah, MD

Dr. Anita Zachariah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna w Bialymstoku - Poland|Akademia Medyczna, Lublin and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Zachariah works at Colorado Arthritis Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zachariah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osteoporsis Center of South Denver
    701 E Hampden Ave Ste 410, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anita Zachariah, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912091968
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|State University Of New York-Stony Brook
    Residency
    • Advocate Illinios Masonic Medical Center -Internal Medicine|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center|University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Akademia Medyczna w Bialymstoku - Poland|Akademia Medyczna, Lublin
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Zachariah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachariah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zachariah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zachariah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zachariah works at Colorado Arthritis Center in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Zachariah’s profile.

    Dr. Zachariah has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zachariah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zachariah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zachariah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zachariah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zachariah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

