Dr. Anite Lubin, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (14)
Overview of Dr. Anite Lubin, MD

Dr. Anite Lubin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lubin's Office Locations

    280 NW 183rd St, Miami, FL 33169 (305) 249-0070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Wellness Examination
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Based on 14 ratings
    Feb 17, 2022
    I made an appointment to see the doctor after not feeling like myself and unable to sleep. The staff was helpful and accommodating. Dr. Lubin is my primary care physician and has been for years. I truly believe her medical background, professionalism, compassion and insight is what makes her unique.
    Michelle Rousseau — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Anite Lubin, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English, Cree
    1700861770
    Medical Education
    TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

