Dr. Anitha Byreddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anitha Byreddy, MD
Dr. Anitha Byreddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Byreddy works at
Dr. Byreddy's Office Locations
-
1
Blissteq Inc6565 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 225, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 677-8542
- 2 2909 S Hampton Rd # 221, Dallas, TX 75224 Directions (972) 589-7538
-
3
Covenant Medical Group2705 Hospital Blvd Ste 100, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (469) 316-2919
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hadnt seen Dr. Anitha Byreddy in 4 years went to see her & she still has the same level of care she treated me with respect & very professional she made me super happy that i could come back to her after all these years has passed , and the level of concern was the same she cares for people because she is an angel sent from above its in her heart shes an excellent Doctor who teaches you how to care for yourself & she educates you without making you feel degraded an she loves what she does im so comfortable when i am in her presence shes really the BEST OF THE BEST TO ME
About Dr. Anitha Byreddy, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1689712945
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
