Dr. Anitha Byreddy, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anitha Byreddy, MD

Dr. Anitha Byreddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University

Dr. Byreddy works at Blissteq Inc in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Grand Prairie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Byreddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blissteq Inc
    6565 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 225, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 677-8542
  2. 2
    2909 S Hampton Rd # 221, Dallas, TX 75224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 589-7538
  3. 3
    Covenant Medical Group
    2705 Hospital Blvd Ste 100, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 316-2919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2019
    Hadnt seen Dr. Anitha Byreddy in 4 years went to see her & she still has the same level of care she treated me with respect & very professional she made me super happy that i could come back to her after all these years has passed , and the level of concern was the same she cares for people because she is an angel sent from above its in her heart shes an excellent Doctor who teaches you how to care for yourself & she educates you without making you feel degraded an she loves what she does im so comfortable when i am in her presence shes really the BEST OF THE BEST TO ME
    Nealie Davis — Jun 10, 2019
    About Dr. Anitha Byreddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689712945
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anitha Byreddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byreddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byreddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byreddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byreddy has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byreddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Byreddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byreddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byreddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byreddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

