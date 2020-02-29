See All Family Doctors in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Anitha Dhar, MD

Family Medicine
3.2 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anitha Dhar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They completed their residency with Fort Wayne Medical Education Program|Indiana University|INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Dr. Dhar works at Audiology Consultants, LLC in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Center for Women's Health Smyrna
    537 Stonecrest Pkwy Ste 100, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 223-2772
  2. 2
    Dhar Family Medicine Pllc
    1702 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 223-2772
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
HIV Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Obesity
HIV Screening
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
HIV Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Audiometry
Autoimmune Inner Ear Diseases
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Positional Vertigo
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Bone Density Scan
Bone Disorders
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Diseases
Breast Exam
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chlamydia Infections
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Confusion
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dysentery
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Earwax Removal
Echocardiography
Elbow Injuries
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Employment Physical Examination
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Excisional Biopsy
Executive Physical Examination
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Flu Shot
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hair Removal
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Disease in Women
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Cholesterol
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Home Sleep Study
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insurance Physical Examination
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Injection
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Lab Service
Labyrinthitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
Marfan Syndrome
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Meniere's Disease
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Miscarriages
Mitral Valve Disease
Mole
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Evaluation
Mole Removal
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Windsor Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Anitha Dhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215902796
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fort Wayne Medical Education Program|Indiana University|INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • Jjm Med Coll Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anitha Dhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhar works at Audiology Consultants, LLC in Smyrna, TN. View the full address on Dr. Dhar’s profile.

    Dr. Dhar speaks Bosnian, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.