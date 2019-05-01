See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Anitha Gaddam, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anitha Gaddam, MD

Dr. Anitha Gaddam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Gaddam works at Mountain Park Health Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gaddam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Park Health Center - Dental
    635 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 243-7277
  2. 2
    Jesse Owens Urgent Care
    325 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 243-7277

  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Enteritis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Enteritis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enteritis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 01, 2019
    She is a caring and detail oriented doctor. My dad has been her patient for over 10 years. Currently, he has several medical issues that she listens to his concerns and not brush him off because of his age. Dr Gaddam is through in handling his symptoms. We appreciate her and the staff for what they do. Samuel and Patricia
    About Dr. Anitha Gaddam, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932363876
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

