Dr. Anitha Mitchell, MD
Overview of Dr. Anitha Mitchell, MD
Dr. Anitha Mitchell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
Pulin A Sheth MD Inc.211 N Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-9499
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
FOR MY OPINION, THE BEST DOCTOR I HAVE EVER SEEN, PERIOD. SO EASY TO TALK TO, TELL EXACTLY WHAT IS GOING ON, AND LEAVE CONFIDENT THAT MY SPECIFICS ARE DEALT WITH, SORRY TO SEE HER RETIREMENT!!!
About Dr. Anitha Mitchell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891842670
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
