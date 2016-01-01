Dr. Nimma accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anitha Nimma, MD
Overview of Dr. Anitha Nimma, MD
Dr. Anitha Nimma, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ.
Lawrenceville Neurology Center P.A.3120 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
- 2 3131 Princeton Pike Bldg 3C, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
- Princeton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
- English
Dr. Nimma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.