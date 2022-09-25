Overview

Dr. Anitha Rajamanickam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Rajamanickam works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.