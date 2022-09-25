Dr. Anitha Rajamanickam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajamanickam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anitha Rajamanickam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Anitha Rajamanickam MD Apmc3907 Waring Rd Ste 3, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 224-7766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
I assist in my fathers care, Dr Anitha has been exceptional in her diagnostic results and solutions. I can not recommend her enough. She is special.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Rajamanickam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajamanickam has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajamanickam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajamanickam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajamanickam.
