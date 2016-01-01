Dr. Anjaiah Kodityal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodityal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjaiah Kodityal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anjaiah Kodityal, MD
Dr. Anjaiah Kodityal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kodityal works at
Dr. Kodityal's Office Locations
Caribbean Primary Care PA420 E 6th St Ste 205, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 337-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anjaiah Kodityal, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1174532386
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodityal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodityal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodityal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodityal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodityal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodityal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodityal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.