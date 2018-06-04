Dr. Anjali Chelliah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chelliah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjali Chelliah, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My first encounter with Dr. Chelliah was bittersweet.We were told our son would most likely have an extremely rare heart condition during pregnancy. I couldn't do anything, but cry and she was so comforting.She answered all of the questions my husband had. She followed my son George for the entire pregnancy and his 41 day NICU stay.She always reassured us that we will get to the bottom of it and anything is possible.Extremely knowledgeable, compassionate, honest and open about her own experience
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366600579
- Children's National Medical Center|Columbia University Medical Center|National Institutes of Health
- Boston Childrens Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Med
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Chelliah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chelliah accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chelliah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chelliah works at
