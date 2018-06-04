See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Anjali Chelliah, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anjali Chelliah, MD

Dr. Anjali Chelliah, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Chelliah works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chelliah's Office Locations

  1
    CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 (212) 342-0610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Angiogram
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Ventricular Septal Defect
3D Ultrasound
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Anemia
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Ataxia
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congestive Heart Failure
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Echocardiography
Fever
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Kawasaki Disease
Lipid Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Obesity
Overweight
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG)
Pediatric Heart Disease
Pediatric Hypertension
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis
Tetralogy of Fallot
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Transposition of Great Arteries
Tricuspid Valve Atresia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Truncus Arteriosus
Vertigo
Wheezing
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2018
    My first encounter with Dr. Chelliah was bittersweet.We were told our son would most likely have an extremely rare heart condition during pregnancy. I couldn't do anything, but cry and she was so comforting.She answered all of the questions my husband had. She followed my son George for the entire pregnancy and his 41 day NICU stay.She always reassured us that we will get to the bottom of it and anything is possible.Extremely knowledgeable, compassionate, honest and open about her own experience
    Nicole Garbett in Leonia, NJ — Jun 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anjali Chelliah, MD
    About Dr. Anjali Chelliah, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366600579
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's National Medical Center|Columbia University Medical Center|National Institutes of Health
    Residency
    • Boston Childrens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anjali Chelliah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chelliah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chelliah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chelliah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chelliah works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chelliah’s profile.

    Dr. Chelliah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chelliah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chelliah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chelliah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

