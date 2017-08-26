Dr. Anjali Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjali Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anjali Garg, MD
Dr. Anjali Garg, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital.
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
first appt. went well , I felt comfortable with her and she took her time taking my history. I look forward to continuing as her patient.
About Dr. Anjali Garg, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1619233277
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
