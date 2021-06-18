See All Neurologists in Winfield, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Anjali Gera Gopal, MD

Neurology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anjali Gera Gopal, MD

Dr. Anjali Gera Gopal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Gera Gopal works at Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gera Gopal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield
    Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield
25 N Winfield Rd Ste 432, Winfield, IL 60190
(630) 933-4056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parkinson's Disease
Home Sleep Study
Memory Evaluation
Parkinson's Disease
Home Sleep Study
Memory Evaluation

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cigna-HealthSpring
    Cofinity
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    First Health
    Galaxy Health Network
    HAP Insurance
    HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    HFN
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Meridian Health Plan
    MultiPlan
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 18, 2021
    Very kind, reassuring. Took the time to listen. Would recommend highly.
    — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Anjali Gera Gopal, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1053753129
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Internship
    • University of Chicago (NorthShore)
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anjali Gera Gopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gera Gopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gera Gopal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gera Gopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gera Gopal works at Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics in Winfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gera Gopal’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gera Gopal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gera Gopal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gera Gopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gera Gopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

