Dr. Anjali Gera Gopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gera Gopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjali Gera Gopal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anjali Gera Gopal, MD
Dr. Anjali Gera Gopal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Gera Gopal works at
Dr. Gera Gopal's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 432, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gera Gopal?
Very kind, reassuring. Took the time to listen. Would recommend highly.
About Dr. Anjali Gera Gopal, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1053753129
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University of Chicago (NorthShore)
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gera Gopal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gera Gopal accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gera Gopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gera Gopal works at
Dr. Gera Gopal speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gera Gopal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gera Gopal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gera Gopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gera Gopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.