Dr. Anjali Gopal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anjali Gopal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care259 E Erie St Ste 2330, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8628
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gopal is a wonderful, caring physician. She is very thorough in her examination and questions regarding problem areas with my joints. She is always willing to discuss treatment options with me and explain her rationale for choosing a particular medication. I have never been treated badly or felt hurried out the door. I definitely recommend Dr. Gopal.
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Musc Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Dr. Gopal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopal has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gopal speaks Dutch.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopal.
