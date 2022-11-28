See All Nephrologists in Vancouver, WA
Dr. Anjali Gupta, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (3)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anjali Gupta, MD

Dr. Anjali Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Gupta works at Peacehealth Medical Group Nrlgy in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PeaceHealth Medical Group - Vancouver Nephrology
    505 NE 87th Ave Ste 465, Vancouver, WA 98664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Treatment frequency



Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Gupta's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Gupta

    About Dr. Anjali Gupta, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1104074715
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Peacehealth Medical Group Nrlgy in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

