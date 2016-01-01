Overview of Dr. Anjali Hawkins, MD

Dr. Anjali Hawkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery|Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Hawkins works at Eye Center Physicians, Ltd in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.