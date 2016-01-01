Dr. Anjali Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjali Hawkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anjali Hawkins, MD
Dr. Anjali Hawkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery|Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations
Eye Center Physicians Ltd.1725 W Harrison St Ste 906, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5315
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anjali Hawkins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1669474003
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery|Chicago College Of Medicine &amp; Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Glaucoma, Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hawkins speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.