Overview

Dr. Anjali Morales, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University.



Dr. Morales works at California Skin Institute in San Jose, CA with other offices in Sunnyvale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.