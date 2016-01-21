Dr. Anjali Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjali Morales, MD
Overview
Dr. Anjali Morales, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University.
Dr. Morales works at
Locations
California Skin Institute2420 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 369-5600
Bernard Recht Ph.d. M.d. Inc.603 S KNICKERBOCKER DR, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 736-0441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My entire family sees Dr. Morales. We love her! She's enthusiastic, listens to your concerns, and genuinely wants to help.
About Dr. Anjali Morales, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
