Dr. Anjali Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anjali Patel, DO
Dr. Anjali Patel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-2829Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel listened patiently to everything I had to say, looked at earlier scans & test results, then ordered some additional testing for me. After all of that she gave me a complete diagnosis explaining all the results of the new testing. I am now on a regular schedule with her & feel well informed about my condition and the way forward.
About Dr. Anjali Patel, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1174844930
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
