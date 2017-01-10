Overview of Dr. Anjali Pathak, MD

Dr. Anjali Pathak, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Pathak works at AP Psychiatric/Counseling Svs in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.