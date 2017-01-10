Dr. Anjali Pathak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjali Pathak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anjali Pathak, MD
Dr. Anjali Pathak, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Pathak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pathak's Office Locations
-
1
Ap Psychiatric & Counseling Services PA5251 Emerson St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 399-0324
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pathak?
I am a current pt of Dr. Rose Turner.She is amazing.She listens to her patients & shows much empathy & compassion. She is great however, the office looks depressing & the front staff is HORRIBLE.They are ALL rude, unapologetic & QUICK to get you off the phone before you even can explain whats needed or what is going on.THEY DO NOT CARE ABOUT THE PTS.I have been going to Dr. Rose for YEARS,NOW, after so many disappointing phone calls & DEALING W/the staff, I am RELEASING MYSELF FROM THIS OFFICE!!
About Dr. Anjali Pathak, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1558448928
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pathak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathak works at
Dr. Pathak has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.