Dr. Anjali Ramkissoon, MD

Neurology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anjali Ramkissoon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Ramkissoon works at University Of Miami Pediatric Cardiology in Miami, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackfl-jackson Memorial Hospital
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 585-1111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Compass Colorado Healthcare Systems Inc.
    1065 NE 125th St Ste 300, North Miami, FL 33161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 279-5535

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    About Dr. Anjali Ramkissoon, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1871869792
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anjali Ramkissoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramkissoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramkissoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramkissoon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramkissoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramkissoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramkissoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
