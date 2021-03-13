Dr. Anjali Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjali Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anjali Rao, MD
Dr. Anjali Rao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Nmff - Sono Pediatrics1460 N Halsted St Ste 502, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (312) 926-7337
Northwestern Medical Group - Gleveniew Outpatient Care Center2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (312) 926-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We all love her for our kids. Quality patient care, wonderful with answering all our concerns and questions. So sad she no longer works out of the Glenview office we miss her so much hope she comes back soon!!
About Dr. Anjali Rao, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194719690
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.