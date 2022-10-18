See All Rheumatologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Anjali Shetty, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (40)
Map Pin Small Palm Harbor, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anjali Shetty, MD

Dr. Anjali Shetty, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. 

Dr. Shetty works at UROLOGY CONSULTANTS in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shetty's Office Locations

    Arthritis Associates
    33920 US Highway 19 N Ste 241, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 773-9793

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anjali Shetty, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720303555
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anjali Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shetty works at UROLOGY CONSULTANTS in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shetty’s profile.

    Dr. Shetty has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

