Overview

Dr. Anjali Solanki, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Solanki works at ARIA HEALTH in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Drexel Hill, PA and Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.