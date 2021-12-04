Dr. Anjam Bahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjam Bahl, MD
Dr. Anjam Bahl, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 6200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1010, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (424) 284-2440
I have been lucky enough to find Dr. Bahl, a genuinely exceptional doctor who cares about her patients. She is highly meticulous and up-to-date on the best medications for me. She consistently asks and follows up on how I'm doing at our appointments and carefully tweaks my meds for efficiency and side effects. In addition, after years of struggling with my son's ADHD, Dr. Bahl is now his psychiatrist as well. I appreciate her conservative approach in prescribing medication tailored to him and is a non-stimulant. I recently discovered that Dr. Bahl is one of the few doctors in the United States who specializes in child psychiatry. She doesn't just prescribe Ritalin and call it a day. I often tell my husband that we have hit the jackpot by finding Dr. Bahl. She is a treasure.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1609168343
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.