Dr. Anjam Bahl, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anjam Bahl, MD

Dr. Anjam Bahl, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1010, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 284-2440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 04, 2021
    I have been lucky enough to find Dr. Bahl, a genuinely exceptional doctor who cares about her patients. She is highly meticulous and up-to-date on the best medications for me. She consistently asks and follows up on how I'm doing at our appointments and carefully tweaks my meds for efficiency and side effects. In addition, after years of struggling with my son's ADHD, Dr. Bahl is now his psychiatrist as well. I appreciate her conservative approach in prescribing medication tailored to him and is a non-stimulant. I recently discovered that Dr. Bahl is one of the few doctors in the United States who specializes in child psychiatry. She doesn't just prescribe Ritalin and call it a day. I often tell my husband that we have hit the jackpot by finding Dr. Bahl. She is a treasure.
    — Dec 04, 2021
    About Dr. Anjam Bahl, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609168343
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anjam Bahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

