Dr. Anjan Chakrabarty, DO

Pediatrics
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anjan Chakrabarty, DO

Dr. Anjan Chakrabarty, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern University - Glendale Campus (COM) and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Chakrabarty works at Novant Health Gilead Road Pediatrics & Internal Medicine in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chakrabarty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Gilead Road Pediatrics & Internal Medicine
    9615 Kincey Ave Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 (704) 908-2341

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gonorrhea Screening
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hip Sprain
Histoplasmosis
HIV Screening
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Pregnancy Test
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Hypertension
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vert
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 26, 2019
    My daughter and 2 young grandsons and myself all use Dr. Chakrabarty as our PCP and fine him excellent to work with. He is thorough, never rushed and has his full attention on you! We just love going to see him. Even the boys that are usually scared is strangers and doctors are warming up to him! ????
    Cindy Krueger in Cedar Springs, MI — Nov 26, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Anjan Chakrabarty, DO
    About Dr. Anjan Chakrabarty, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1902111412
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University - Glendale Campus (COM)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anjan Chakrabarty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakrabarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chakrabarty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chakrabarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chakrabarty works at Novant Health Gilead Road Pediatrics & Internal Medicine in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Chakrabarty’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakrabarty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakrabarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakrabarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakrabarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

