Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anjan Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Anjan Patel, MD
Dr. Anjan Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota1970 Golf St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 957-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel took over the care of my father, Jim, after his previous oncologist retired. We all were very pleased with the care and guidance Dr. Patel provided for my father’s diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer. He took his time to explain his thoughts on a treatment plan and knew when to consult hospice when there were no longer any options. He not only stopped by the ICU when my Dad was admitted after a fall but he kept in touch after hospice was consulted. When my Dad died he called me personally to extend his sympathies. As a nurse myself, I highly recommend him to those needing a competent oncologist
About Dr. Anjan Patel, MD
- Oncology
- English, Gujarati
- 1134388689
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hosp at the Univ of Florida
- Washington Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.