Overview

Dr. Anjan Patel, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University of Antigua|American University Of Antigua, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Medical Solution Center in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, Anemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.