Overview of Dr. Anjana Jagalur, MD

Dr. Anjana Jagalur, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jagalur works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.