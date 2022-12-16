Dr. Anjana Jagalur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jagalur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjana Jagalur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anjana Jagalur, MD
Dr. Anjana Jagalur, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jagalur works at
Dr. Jagalur's Office Locations
1
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Lewisville1600 Waters Ridge Dr Ste A, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 219-0558
2
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Carrollton4240 International Pkwy Ste 154, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (469) 574-0464
3
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Dallas8 Medical Pkwy Ste 201, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 759-4600
4
Mcnt-carrollton Internal Medicine4333 N Josey Ln Ste 202, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (469) 557-9627
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After going to countless doctors we found Dr. Anjana Jagalur through a recommendation and thank god for her!! We didn't know what was wrong with my aunt but she was finally able to diagnosis her and start a treatment plan. It has been a long journey but its finally come to a happy ending. Dr. Jagalur was so patience with my aunt, listening to all of our concerns and actually hearing us. Her office staff were nice and helpful. I would highly recommend Dr. Jagalur and her office. They treated us with upmost care and compassion. And one last thing just trust the process, she really does want the best outcome for you.
About Dr. Anjana Jagalur, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1720122096
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jagalur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagalur accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jagalur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jagalur works at
Dr. Jagalur has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jagalur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jagalur speaks Hindi and Kannada.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jagalur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jagalur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jagalur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jagalur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.