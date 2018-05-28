Overview of Dr. Anjana Kamdar, MD

Dr. Anjana Kamdar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Kamdar works at Office in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.