Dr. Anjana Kamdar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Office1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
If you're looking for physicians that work diligently .. very nice dr
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lemuel Shattuck Hospital|Lutheran Hospital|White Mem Med Center
- U Bombay
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Kamdar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamdar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamdar has seen patients for Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamdar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamdar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamdar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.