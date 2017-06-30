Overview

Dr. Anjana Myneni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Michigan State University



Dr. Myneni works at Grunberger Diabetes Institute in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.