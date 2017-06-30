Dr. Anjana Myneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjana Myneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjana Myneni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Michigan State University
Dr. Myneni works at
Locations
Grunberger Diabetes Institute43494 Woodward Ave Ste 208, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-7740Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very Friendly and knowldgeble
About Dr. Anjana Myneni, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1316063274
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
