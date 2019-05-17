Overview of Dr. Anjana Patel, MD

Dr. Anjana Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Women's Care Florida in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.