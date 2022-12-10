Dr. Anjana Ranganathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranganathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjana Ranganathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anjana Ranganathan, MD
Dr. Anjana Ranganathan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They graduated from University of Pittsburg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Ranganathan's Office Locations
Alliance Cancer Specialists at Bensalem1311 Bristol Pike Ste 100, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 645-1740
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to the doctor for about a year for my cancer treatment. It was obvious from the start that she was very knowledgeable and took time to speak to you about all your concerns. Her staff is excellent and kind. On one occasion my ride didn't show up on time and I was there late. The nurses stayed with me and even shared their dinner with me. I have no doubt that I am going to beat this cancer because of the treatment that I got from Doctor Ranganathan. My other doctors who I trust speak very highly of her. I asked her once if I should get a second opinion and she said to me" never go to a doctor that won't allow you to get a second opinion"
About Dr. Anjana Ranganathan, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvannia
- Boston Med Center
- Boston Med Center
- University of Pittsburg School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranganathan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranganathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranganathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranganathan speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranganathan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranganathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranganathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranganathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.