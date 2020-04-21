Dr. Anjana Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjana Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjana Shah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Spring, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center|Cooper University Hospital|Scott and White Community Hospital At University Medical Campu
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
1
Anjana shah, MD5501 Louetta Rd Ste D, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 317-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to explain the problems and my medications.
About Dr. Anjana Shah, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1508893942
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center|Cooper University Hospital|Scott and White Community Hospital At University Medical Campu
- Muhlenberg Hosp
