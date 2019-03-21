Dr. Anjanaya Korlipara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korlipara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjanaya Korlipara, MD
Overview
Dr. Anjanaya Korlipara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Bj Medical College/Gujarat University and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Korlipara works at
Locations
Prasad Korlipara. M.d.1331 N Lawnwood Cir, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 489-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Quality Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoy the efficiency of this Doctor and office staff. I am well cared for and trust this Doctor very much.
About Dr. Anjanaya Korlipara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982776142
Education & Certifications
- Bj Medical College/Gujarat University
- St Xaviers College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korlipara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korlipara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korlipara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korlipara has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korlipara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Korlipara speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Korlipara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korlipara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korlipara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korlipara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.