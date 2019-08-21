See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Anjaneyulu Alapati, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.2 (14)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anjaneyulu Alapati, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Alapati works at Urology Specialists PC in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Seizure Disorders and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Specialists PC
    201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 520, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-2695
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs
    101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-1000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anjaneyulu Alapati, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1992791297
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Al Hospital
    • Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alapati works at Urology Specialists PC in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Alapati’s profile.

    Dr. Alapati has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Seizure Disorders and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alapati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

