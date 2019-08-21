Dr. Alapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anjaneyulu Alapati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjaneyulu Alapati, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Alapati works at
Locations
Urology Specialists PC201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 520, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-2695
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr alapati is an excellent neurologist from India.He is a great teacher to both post graduates and post doctorial students.He is extraordinary clinical skills to diagnose even rarest diseases in clinical neurology. He is very smart in treating any patient with kindness and compassion. I adore my doctor and friend dr alapati anjaneyulu.
About Dr. Anjaneyulu Alapati, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1992791297
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alapati has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Seizure Disorders and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alapati speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alapati.
