Overview of Dr. Anjani Kota, MD

Dr. Anjani Kota, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Kota works at Supreme Medical PC in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.