Overview of Dr. Anjani Sinha, MD

Dr. Anjani Sinha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Medical Center|University of Munich, West Germany - AO International Orthopedic Adult Reconstructive & Trauma Fellowship



Dr. Sinha works at Treasure Coast Psychiatric Services in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.