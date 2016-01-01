Dr. Anjani Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjani Sinha, MD
Dr. Anjani Sinha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Medical Center|University of Munich, West Germany - AO International Orthopedic Adult Reconstructive & Trauma Fellowship
Dr. Sinha's Office Locations
Treasure Coast Psychiatric Services789 Sw Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 210-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Anjani Sinha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932233715
Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
