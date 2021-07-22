Dr. Anjay Kalra, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjay Kalra, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anjay Kalra, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Kalra works at
Locations
Christie Dental of Suntree6300 N Wickham Rd Ste 121, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 379-5569
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient, I was impressed with Dr. Kalra's friendly and knowledgeable professionalism. He explained everything that was going on, asked whether I had any questions, and then answered those questions to my satisfaction. He did great work and I will definitely be staying with him for my future dental needs.
About Dr. Anjay Kalra, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kalra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
217 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.
