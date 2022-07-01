See All Dermatologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Anjeli Laungani, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anjeli Laungani, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY At Buffalo, School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Laungani works at Dermatology Consultants in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Consultants
    3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 101, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-7546
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 01, 2022
    Dr Laungani is very professional, very thorough in her full body examination and answers any questions in an understandable way. Very courteous and caring bedside manner.
    Carol — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Anjeli Laungani, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649368440
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY At Buffalo, School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Siena College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anjeli Laungani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laungani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laungani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laungani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laungani works at Dermatology Consultants in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Laungani’s profile.

    Dr. Laungani has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laungani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Laungani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laungani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laungani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laungani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

