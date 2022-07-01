Overview

Dr. Anjeli Laungani, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY At Buffalo, School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Laungani works at Dermatology Consultants in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.