Dr. Anju Hurria, MD
Overview
Dr. Anju Hurria, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.
Locations
Regents of the University of California101 The City Dr S Bldg 3, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hurria is honestly one of the best physicians I have ever seen. She is kind, thoughtful, and perfectly practical. It is amazing how often she knows just the right thing to say. She has a graceful way of making suggestions that truly empowers me as the patient. I first started seeing her when I was going through a rough time in my life. She went the extra mile in every way to help me recover. She is a diamond in the rough. As a physician, I listen to her and hope that I can be as empathetic and insightful with my own patients. I can't thank her enough for her genuine advice and support.
About Dr. Anju Hurria, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurria.
