Dr. Anju Malieckal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anju Malieckal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Malieckal works at
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2000
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Since last September, as recommended by a college of her (Dr. G.F.), I am patient of gastroenterologist Dr. Anju D. MALIECKAL of NYU LANGONE Ambulatory Care in Bay Ridge - Brooklyn. She has exceeded my expectations and made me feel being in best care. Starting from the first visit -- perfectly coordinated by staff -- she was scrupulously concerned about my respective concerns and overall health condition. She didn’t rush to give an opinion without prior performing without delay (same week) two procedures, while taking the time to explain in detail what the procedures would entail. After performing the procedures which went perfectly well, she provided me in detail with her findings and tests results, diagnosis and cure, and next follow-up. Being so caring/compassionate/charismatic and very clinically competent, her prestigious gastroenterology group of best NY ranked NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn should consider themselves fortunate to have her. I highly recommend her! M. Topallaj
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1932409547
- Gastroenterology
