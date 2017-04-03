Dr. Anju Mendiratta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendiratta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anju Mendiratta, MD
Overview of Dr. Anju Mendiratta, MD
Dr. Anju Mendiratta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mendiratta works at
Dr. Mendiratta's Office Locations
1
Cumberland Kidney Specialists117 N Hickory Ave Ste 200, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 646-0880
2
Dialysis Care Center Crossville LLC60 The Crossings, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 646-0880Wednesday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
3
River Park Hospital1559 Sparta St # 303, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 646-0880Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is a retired Marine and this is his first experience with a female physician. I was surprised that he has been so pleased and he's impressed with her knowledge and her careful attention to him. She has helped him get his blood pressure in a normal range for the first time in many years (and several other doctors) and keeps close tabs on him. A great relief for me.
About Dr. Anju Mendiratta, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1578533105
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Memorial Medical Center
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendiratta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendiratta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendiratta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendiratta has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendiratta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendiratta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendiratta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendiratta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendiratta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.