Overview of Dr. Anju Mendiratta, MD

Dr. Anju Mendiratta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mendiratta works at Cumberland Kidney Specialists in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN and McMinnville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.