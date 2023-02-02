Dr. Anju Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anju Nair, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Medical City Dallas Building D7777 Forest Ln Bldg C, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I feel I was fortunate to be referred to Dr. Nair. She explains everything to me and my husband. You never feel rushed in and out. She is s wonderful dr only thinking about her patients. She goes above and beyond. I adore her
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair speaks Malayalam and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.